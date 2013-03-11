Matrox to Present New Additions to All Product Lines at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Matrox will present new live streaming production systems, scan converters, multiviewers, I/O devices, OEM products, KVM extenders and video distribution over IP solutions.



•Matrox VS4 is a quad HD capture and ISO recording card for Telestream Wirecast for Windows live streaming production software.

•Matrox MicroQuad is a four-channel SDI-to-HDMI multiviewer for 3G/HD/SD that lets broadcasters and A/V professionals use an HDMI display to view up to four SDI video signals and show or hide labels and VU meters.

•Matrox Convert DVI Plus is a HD-SDI scan converter that lets broadcasters incorporate streaming video content from computers.

•Matrox DSX Developer Products include a range of multi-channel SD/HD/4K I/O hardware with a SDK for OEMs.

•Matrox Avio KVM extenders offer uncompressed dual-HD video, keyboard, mouse, and stereo analog audio from the host system up to 13,123 feet (4 km) via a duplex LC-LC fiber optic cable.

•Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP solutions deliver 1080p60 video over standard TCP/IP networks.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Matrox Video and Matrox Graphics will be at booth SL4616.



