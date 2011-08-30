Matrox to Feature MXO2 Products for Editing, Encoding at IBC



AMSTERDAM: Matrox Video Products Group will be at IBC to showcase a number of products including the Matrox MXO2 family, which is a full range of HD/SD input/output devices for editing, H.264 encoding, and streaming workflows. These affordably priced units allow users to get the most from industry-leading applications including Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, Apple Final Cut Studio, and Avid Media Composer. The Matrox MXO2 I/O solutions provide fast creation of H.264 files for Blu-ray Disc, the Web, and mobile devices. In addition, Matrox MXO2 devices can be used to stream from any camera, anywhere, making them ideal for Internet broadcasts of live events such as news, sports, concerts, religious services, and corporate meetings. They work with Mac and PC laptops and desktop systems—in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans.



Matrox Convert DVI Plus is a cost-effective HD-SDI scan converter that lets broadcasters take the computer-based content that is quickly becoming an integral part of the nightly news to air. The solution is ideal for creating broadcast-quality video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube and Google Earth, as well as video games, Web browser sessions, and mobile phones. In addition, Matrox Convert DVI Plus can drive projectors and large displays at live events.



The latest updates to the Matrox OEM products will also be on display, including Matrox DSX developer products for PC and the Matrox Multi four-channel 3G SDI cards for Mac.



