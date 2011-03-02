Matrox to Demo MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer 5.5
Matrox MX02 Mini
Matrox Video Products Group will showcase the Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer V5.5 at the NAB Show.
Matrox MXO2 Mini can turn a user’s HDMI screen into a professional-grade video monitor. The small, lightweight, external box works well with file-based workflows in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans. It provides HDMI, analog component, S-Video, and composite output and cross-platform support for Macs and PCs, laptops and workstations. Users can also use the Matrox Vetura Capture application for quick and easy capture to Avid DNxHD or other Avid-supported codecs.
Features of Matrox MXO2 Mini for Avid Media Composer include:
- •Stereo RCA and up to 8 channels of HDMI audio output
- •Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support
- •Matrox MAX option for fast H.264 encoding directly from Media Composer on the Mac.
Matrox will be at Booth SL2515.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox