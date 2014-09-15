Matrox Ships VS4Recorder

AMSTERDAM — Matrox Video announced immediate availability of VS4Recorder Pro, a multi-camera recording and multiviewer app for use with Matrox VS4 quad HD capture cards. Each VS4-based recording system captures up to four video and audio inputs to create files for use with popular editing apps from Adobe, Apple and Avid and for archiving. H.264 is provided in either MOV or MP4 wrappers. AVI files can be created using the high-quality Matrox MPEG 2 I-Frame codec. MOV QuickTime files can be created using DV, DVCPRO, DVCPRO50 and DVCPRO HD. VS4Recoder also functions as a multiviewer, offering pristine video quality even when monitoring interlaced sources on progressive computer monitors.



Additional features of VS4Recorder Pro include automatic input detection for quick on-site set up; event markers for Adobe Premiere CC so that while recording, users can highlight moments of interest for quicker post-event editing; settings for capture duration and file switching without frame loss; VS4Control for gang recording of an unlimited number of video sources by networking multiple VS4-enabled machines together in a master-slave configuration; and DirectShow filters for developers to incorporate VS4 functionality in their own applications. VS4-based systems are applicable in multi-camera live production streaming with Telestream Wirecast for Windows or StudioCoast vMix software.