Matrox releases Adobe Creative Suite 6 drivers

Matrox Video Video Products Group released support for the new Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium software and Adobe Mercury Transmit with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.



Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output, and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows, including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. The I/O solutions are designed to let users encode H.264 files for delivery to the web, iPad and iPhone up to five times faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality.



In addition, MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34 — with the same versatile unit. Other features include 10-bit hardware scaling, the exclusive Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility and unique closed captioning workflows.