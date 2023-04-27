Matrox Launches LUMA Series Graphics Cards

MONTREAL—Matrox Video today launched the new Matrox LUMA series of graphics cards with Intel Arc GPUs that includes three single-slot cards.

The LUMA A310 is a low-profile fanless card; the LUMA A310F is a low-profile fanned card; and the LUMA A380 is a full-sized fanned card, the company said.

The company developed the cards to satisfy demand in the mainstream graphics market for the ability to drive multiple screens. Matrox is targeting several market segments for the cards, including digital signage, control room and video wall users, it said.

The fanless design of the LUMA A310 card offers quiet operation and eliminates a point of failure (the fan), thereby increasing reliability and extending the card's life. The LUMA A310 is well-suited for those in need of a small card that fits in a small-form-factor system, the company said.

The single-slot, low-profile LUMA A310F card can be used for applications requiring more performance, such as commercial gaming, where casino machines or arcade games require a small card and extra performance to drive video and 3D rendering. Another application is in the retail space to drive multimonitor graphics, such as digital signage and digital menu boards, it said.

The full-sized, single-slot LUMA A380 card offers greater performance and more Graphics Double Data Rate 6 Memory (GDDR6)—6 GB versus 4 GB—than the other LUMA models, it said.

All three cards have four outputs and can drive four 5K60 monitors. They also can drive up to 8K60 or 5K120 displays but are limited to two outputs in those applications. The cards are compatible with all the latest graphical capabilities, supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0, as well as Intel's oneAPI for compute tasks and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit for AI development. The cards also have codec engines that can both encode and decode H.264, H.265, VP9 and AV1, it said.

Close collaboration with Intel made it possible for Matrox Video to customize certain features of the LUMA cards to address specific markets, the company said.