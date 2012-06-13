Matrox Announces Thunderbolt Docking Station at $249

TAIPEI: Matrox introduced Matrox DS1, a Thunderbolt docking station that brings the productivity benefits of a desktop computer to MacBook and Ultrabook users. From a single Thunderbolt connection, users can add multiple peripherals including a large DVI or HDMI display, a full-size keyboard, and a mouse. A gigabit Ethernet port provides connectivity to a wired corporate network, enabling data transfers 18 times faster than Wi-Fi. One SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, a microphone input, and a speaker/headphone output are also provided.



Matrox DS1 will be priced at US$249 (€219, £169) not including local taxes and delivery, and be available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers beginning in September.