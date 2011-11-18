Matrox announces support for Avid Media Composer 6 with full line of MX02 I/O devices, Mojito MAX card
Matrox Video Products Group has announced support for the new Avid Media Composer version 6 with the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the new Matrox Mojito MAX card.
The Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality input and output as well as allow users to deliver H.264 files for the Web, mobile devices and Blu-ray up to five times faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality.
Other important features include 10-bit hardware scaling, inexpensive HD monitoring with the Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.
