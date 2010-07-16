Matrox adds support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium to MXO2

Matrox Video Products Group now includes support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software in its Matrox MXO2 I/O devices for Windows.

Key features include full-resolution, full-frame-rate, multilayer, real-time video editing via Matrox RT technology; fast H.264 hardware encoding for Blu-ray, the Web and mobile devices via Matrox MAX technology; and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/crossconversion.



Adobe CS5 support for Matrox MXO2 devices for Windows is available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.