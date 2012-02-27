Matrox adds features to Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI Scan Converter

Matrox® Video Products Group has announced new features for Matrox Convert™ DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converters.



Matrox Convert DVI products are ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists' mobile phone videos. They are also the perfect appliances to drive projectors and large displays at live events and in houses of worship.

The enhancements make Matrox Convert DVI Plus even simpler and more convenient to use. Automatic input detection is particularly important for A/V integrators who might regularly deal with a variety of input devices in the course of their work. Now, any computer running at any resolution can be connected at the input, and Matrox Convert DVI will automatically output at the desired, preprogrammed resolution.

The graphic overlay feature lets users add a custom logo or graphic to Convert DVI's output. For example, any PNG or TGA file can be displayed over a YouTube video, a Skype conversation or a Google Earth map. Snap-to-window support enables users to automatically position the region-of-interest to output any window or element within an application or website, such as a YouTube video.

Matrox Convert DVI products will be demonstrated at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV, in booth SL5115.

Key features of Matrox Convert DVI Plus include:



• DVI-D input up to 1920 x 1200

• Digital outputs: HD/SD-SDI

• Analog outputs: HD/SD analog component, S-Video, and composite

• SD analog black burst (bi-level) or HD tri-level genlock with timing offset controls

• Simultaneous analog and digital video output

• Stereo audio input can be embedded into the SDI output signal

• Realtime hardware upscaling and downscaling with proper color space and aspect ratio conversion

• Region-of-interest support including scaling, positioning, and panning with realtime output update

• Background color selection including super black and super white for downstream keying applications

• Ability to operate as a stand-alone appliance

• Advanced features such as an anti-flicker filter, customizable presets, password protection, SD pixel aspect ratio compensation, automatic input detection, graphic overlay, and snap-to-window support

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support