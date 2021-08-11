Marshall Electronics To Introduce 4K UHD 12G-SDI Camera At 2021 NAB Show

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics will introduce the CV420-30X 12G-SDI camera at the 2021 NAB Show, Oct. 9-13, in Las Vegas.

The new camera, which offers simultaneous 12G-SDI, HDMI and IP (HEVC/SRT) outputs, is well-suited to a variety of broadcast and professional AV workflows, it said.

Using a high-performance Sony Exmor-R sensor to capture 4K UHD video at up to 3840x2146 60fps, the camera offers a 30x optical zoom range. The CV420-30X is designed for ease of use, making it valuable for uses in live broadcast, house of worship, sports, news, reality TV and other applications, the company said.

The camera’s 30x optical zoom lens offers an extended zoom range from 4.6mm to 135mm, starting at just under a 70-degree horizontal angle of view to 3 degrees while maintaining image crispness from ultra-wide to ultra-long telephoto shots. The camera also offers exceptional low-light sensitivity, it said.

“The CV420-30X is suitable for use in networked UHD and HD workflows with one-cable to camera ease of setup while leaving the 12GSDI output available to plug into video switching or uncompressed video capture. This new model represents best-in-class within our 30X zoom block camera range, and we are excited to showcase this at NAB, along with our other new camera and monitor products from Marshall,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Electronics.

In addition to the SRT protocol, the camera supports DHCP, DNS, HTTP, HTTPS, IPv4, NTP, RTSP, TCP, MPEG-TS, RTMP and RTMPS. A single Ethernet cable to the camera provides up to UHD video, audio, control and power (PoE+).

The Marshall VS-PTC-IP broadcast-style controller is an easy setup command source for the CV420-30X with one cable IP (Ethernet) plugin. It can also be controlled via Video Management Software (VMS), OBS Studio Plugins/Docks, Software GUI (web browser) and a variety of other command sources using Marshall Electronics’ open-source command structure.

See Marshall Industries at the 2021 NAB Show in booth C5636.