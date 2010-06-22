Marquis, Object Matrix to provide edit sequence archive, restore solution

Marquis Broadcast and Object Matrix have partnered to provide a new cost-effective solution for broadcast and post-production workflows using Marquis’ Parking archive and retrieval software and Object Matrix’s MatrixStore nearline archive system.

The solution enables users to move entire sequences, including edit decisions, subclips and metadata, from dedicated Avid or Final Cut Pro storage to the MatrixStore environment in a simple one-click process.

The joint development offers a number of significant benefits to broadcasters and post-production companies. For example, workflow efficiency and resource management are improved as valuable online edit storage is freed up; the process of archiving is fast and easy because Parking wraps the sequence elements and metadata into a standard TAR file as they are transferred to MatrixStore; and the process of file restore is also fast and efficient because Parking eliminates the need to reingest and conform media before editing can begin.