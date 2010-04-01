Marquis Broadcast to unveil Parking, Bridging

Marquis Broadcast will launch Parking and Bridging, two new products for editing sequence archive and interchange, at the 2010 NAB Show. Parking and Bridging are designed to bring simple, powerful improvements to Avid and Final Cut Pro editing clients and storage.

Parking improves cost-efficiencies for broadcast production workflows by freeing up valuable editing storage and allowing users to manage both works in progress as well as finished programs. It leverages the work the editor has already performed while providing the flexibility to re-edit in the future. It allows editors to easily archive and retrieve entire editing sequences.

Bridging addresses the growing use of Apple Final Cut Pro in the field by non-craft editors as a rough-cut or shot-selection tool, while craft editing continues to be performed on Avid editors. Bridging enables the efficient use of these mixed Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid editing environments by providing a simple method for Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid editors to exchange timelines (known as “sequences” in Avid) between systems.

