Marquis Broadcast to Show Disaster Recovery Solution at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Marquis Broadcast will show Workspace Parking, its new automated disaster recovery solution. It enables Avid users to back-up their workspaces, while allowing individual projects or bins to be restored. This new product complements an existing product, Project Parking, which helps editors analyze and manage projects and media on their edit storage.

Workspace Parking uses a standard open folder structure to back up entire Avid projects and update the files every time something is added or modified. If the primary storage is compromised, Workspace Parking automatically identifies lost projects and bins and restores those media assets to an ISIS storage system or laptop, ensuring rapid and reliable business continuity.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Marquis Broadcast will be in booth SL7720.