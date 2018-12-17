Magewell Shipping Pro Convert IP Encoder

NANJING, China—Magewell today began shipping two new Pro Convert IP standalone encoders: the Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus and a 1080p HD counterpart.

Magewell Pro Convert

The encoders, which use NewTek’s NDI technology allow users to add traditional HDMI video signals into live, IP-based productions. The Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus transforms sources up to 4K Ultra HD at 60 frames per second via an HDMI 2.0 input interface. The new Pro Convert HDMI Plus encodes HDMI source signals into full-bandwidth NDI streams up to 1080p60 HD. It can also accept a 4Kp60 HDMI input signal and downconvert it automatically to HD for encoding.

A third model is scheduled to ship in early 2019. Called the Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus, the new model converts 6G-SDI signals to 4K 30fps NDI streams.

All Pro Convert models are low latency and plug-and-play. They automatically detect the format of input signals and rely on DHCP-based network configuration, eliminating the need for manual setup. Greater control of the conversion process and device features is available through an intuitive browser-based interface. It provides access to status monitoring, advanced settings and FPGA-based video processing including up/down/cross-conversion, de-interlacing and image adjustments.

Magewell will exhibit at ISE 2019, Feb. 5-8, in Amsterdam.

More information is available on the Magewell website.