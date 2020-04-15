Magewell Releases Capture Express v3.2 Software With SRT Support

NANJING, China—Magewell has added support for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol streaming to its free Capture Express recording software with the beta release of Version 3.2.

The software provides users with a lightweight, dedicated tool for recording, previewing or streaming input sources. Capture Express has evolved to become a full-fledged capture application supporting video up to 4K at 60 frames per second, the company said.

The latest version of Capture Express also adds new support for MPEG-TS over UDP or RTP in addition to SRT, an open-source protocol developed by Haivision. The SRT protocol offers secure, reliable transport of video over unpredictable IP networks with low-latency—even the public internet, the company said.

"The importance of streaming as a communication medium has been accentuated in recent weeks by the health crisis the world is facing," said James Liu, vice president of Engineering at Magewell. "While we had planned all along to expand the streaming capabilities of Capture Express, the beta release of version 3.2 has become particularly timely given the increased demand for streaming today. Customers who previously used our capture devices primarily for internal production workflows may want to begin streaming to stay in touch with their followers, and Capture Express offers an efficient option for users who don't need the full functionality of a third-party encoding and streaming application."

The software detects compatible graphics hardware in the host computer and relies on GPU-accelerated H.264 encoding when possible. The computer’s CPU is used for encoding only as necessary, Magewell said.

Capture Express runs on the Windows operating system and is compatible with all current Magewell capture product lines and first-generation capture cards and boxes.