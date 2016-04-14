Magewell Adds New, NDI Compatible Capture Devices

NANJING, CHINA—Magewell Electronics Co. has announced a pair of new models for its Pro Capture family PCIe 2.0 capture devices as well as a beta version of a Mac OSX driver for all Pro Capture products. In addition, the company has announced that its Pro Capture PCIe 2.0 and USB capture devices are now compatible with NewTek’s open Network Device Interface (NDI).

The two new additions to the Pro Capture family — 4K AIO and the 4K AIO Plus — both utilize a standard Magewell Pro Capture driver, supports both HDMI and SDI interfaces and the BT.2020 standard, and are compatible with Magewell Pro Capture SDK.

The 4K AIO supports both HDMI 1.4 and 6G SDI at 4K30fps, and the 4K AIO Plus supports both HDMI 2.0 at 4K 60fps and 6G SDI at 4K 30fps. Both cards will begin shipping in May.

NDI compatibility will allow Magewell capture cards and USB devices to be recognized as a source by other NDI-enabled devices connected to a standard Ethernet LAN. Magewell capture cards with NDI compatibility can connect non-IP cameras to the network as well. Newtek NDI is available now as a royalty-free software developer kit.

The Magewell Mac OSX Driver is currently being beta tested and will be released in late April.

Magewell Electronics will display these new models at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU15111.