Magewell Adds Fourth Model of Pro Convert NDI Encoders

NANJING, China—Magewell now has a quartet of products making up its Pro Convert line of encoders for turning traditional video signals into IP-based production networks using NewTek’s NDI technology with the introduction of the Pro Convert SDI Plus. This new model converts SDI-connected HD or 2K input sources into NDI streams.

Pro Convert SDI Plus

The Pro Convert SDI Plus joins the Pro Convert HDMI Plus, Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus and Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus. The Pro Convert SDI Plus and Pro Convert HDMI Plus encode 3G-SDI or HDMI signals into full bandwidth NDI streams up to 1080p60 HD; the HDMI Plus model can also down convert 4Kp60 to HD for encoding.

Each of the 4K models for Pro Convert, meanwhile, natively support 4K inputs and encoding. The HDMI 4K Plus transforms sources up to 4096x2160 at 60 frames per second through an HDMI 2.0 input interface, while the SDI 4K Plus model converts 6G-SDI signals up to 4K at 30 frames per second into NDI streams.

The entire Pro Convert line features NewTek’s NDI Embedded SDK, automatic input format detection and network configuration, loop-through connectivity and an intuitive browser-based interface. The products can be used both in-studio and the field. Additional features include 1/4-inch-20 thread for camera-mounting accessories, preview and program tally lights, and NDI-based PTZ camera control.

All of the Pro Convert models are now available for shipping.