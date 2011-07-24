LYNX Technik to show new HDMI to SDI converters at IBC

At the upcoming IBC show, LYNX Technik will show two new additions to its yellobrik series of converters — both HDMI-to-SDI converters, one with an integrated frame synchronizer. They are designed to convert HDMI video into broadcast-quality SDI video, while supporting SD, HD and 3G-SDI signals. They also support 3-D video formats.

The CHD 1812 is a fully featured HDMI-to-SDI converter with two electrical SDI outputs, as well as an optional fiber-optic output. It incorporates an integrated frame synchronizer with full cross lock capability to any sync reference standard, which makes it an ideal solution for ingesting HDMI signals into a broadcast facility from an external asynchronous HDMI source.

Audio in the HDMI signal is embedded into the SDI output, and the two external analog audio inputs can be embedded into any AES channel. The analog audio inputs support professional balanced audio levels, as well as consumer line levels.

The CHD 1802 version is identical to the CHD 1812 HDMI-to-SDI converter, but at a lower cost and reduced functionality. It is ideal for HDMI-to-SDI conversion applications that do not need a frame synchronizer or analog audio inputs.

Both modules feature an optional fiber-optic SDI output. Various fiber options are available, which include 10km and 40km fiber transmitters, as well as 18 user selectable wavelengths for CWDM multiplexed installations.

The fiber options can be retrofitted at any time by simply plugging a fiber sub-module into the side of the yellobrik.

The new yellobrik HDMI-to-SDI converters will be on display at IBC 2011 Stand 8.E24.