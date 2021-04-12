LTN Global Releases LTN Target Signaling System for Addressable Ads

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN Global is launching what it calls a universal signaling solution designed for addressable TV advertising, LTN Target.

LTN Global says that fragmentation in distribution platforms and ad decisioning systems have prevented linear channels from running national addressable ads at scale. LTN Target is meant to help solve this issue, by integrating with all parts of the advertising ecosystem to enable linear addressable advertising on different networks, platforms and workflows.

LTN Target offers frame-accurate signaling to ensure the replacement of an ad with the addressable creative is invisible to the viewer. It has contextual metadata and precision advertising that allows addressable advertising to coexist with traditional linear advertising. There is cross-platform signaling that allows the same addressable ad to play across multiple platforms simultaneously. It also has workflow automation.

The system acts as an automated translation layer and communications proxy between systems in the advertising ecosystem. It interoperates with all ad decision providers, addressable platforms, broadcast automation, traffic and scheduling systems.

LTN Target’s frame-accurate timing meets the insertion and distribution infrastructure requirements by using video watermarks, in-band and out-of-band SCTE 104/35 and DASH/X-Links.

“We’re excited to be part of the early stages of the addressable advertising revolution,” said Malik Khan, LTN Global executive chairman and co-founder. “LTN Target is the only automated universal solution that integrates with all the parts of the TV ecosystem to enable the scale needed to attract advertisers. Our customers have already used Target to deploy their first campaigns and are looking to make their ad inventory even more valuable through increasingly sophisticated data enhancements.”

LTN Global has been working with the Open Addressable Ready (OAR) consortium.