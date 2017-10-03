Link Electronics Introduces AVS-816/SA Audio/Video Switcher

JACKSON, MO.—Link Electronics has a new tool available for video professional in its AVS-816/SA audio and video switcher. This wide bandwidth video vertical interval switcher processes both video and audio in analog and digital domain.

This new Link Electronics switcher is capable of switching between 16 audio and video sources and features 16 channels of video and non-looping stereo audio, with an extra video output available for monitoring. Audio and video breakaway are selected by a single accessed front panel switch, with dual LEDs for source selection and follow switch indicates follow or breakaway.

Switching is accomplished during vertical interval by using the vertical sync derived from the video at the output stage. Up to 32 switchers can be controlled by the computer software for versatility and production value.

The AVS-816/SA may be controlled by a serial data feed of either RS-232 or RS-422/485 interface standards. A remote control panel with RJ-11 modular connector and the RS-485 interface standard is available. An optional GPI interface is available for automated system applications.

The serial communication protocol is compatible with existing Link video and audio switchers and remote control panels. The unit can be preset to respond to instructions for integration into existing systems.