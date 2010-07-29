Linear Acoustic to unveil new AERO.air features

Linear Acoustic will introduce new features for its AERO.air transmission loudness manager for over-the-air and cable network broadcasters at IBC2010.

AERO.air, an all-in-one processor that accepts any Dolby-encoded or PCM audio, provides upmixing and loudness control and outputs both PCM and Dolby-encoded audio for transmission. Advanced multiband processing ensures consistency without artifacts, which is not achievable with wideband-only control.

New features include UPMAX-II 5.1, a reference-quality, 5.1-channel automatic upmixer; CrowdControl, which prevents dialog from disappearing in the mix; internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding; Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; and internal Nielsen watermark encoding for audience measurement.

See Linear Acoustic at IBC2010 Stand 8.D29.