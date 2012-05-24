Linear Acoustic to highlight AERO.lite stereo loudness controller at BroadcastAsia

At BroadcastAsia 2012, Linear Acoustic will highlight the AERO.lite™, which delivers cost-effective, two-channel loudness control in a simple, set-and-forget, feature-rich 1RU package.

Like all Linear Acoustic processors, AERO.lite applies preset-driven loudness and dynamic range control using adaptive, look-ahead wideband and/or multiband algorithms. HD/SD-SDI, AES, and Analog I/O are standard. A built-in ITU-R BS.1770 meter, external backup power supply, and SNMP are optional.

For more information, visit www.linearacoustic.com.