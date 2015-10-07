Linear Acoustic SDI xNode Now Shipping

CLEVELAND—The Telos Alliance has announced that the Linear Acoustic SDI xNode is now shipping. The latest in the series of xNode Audio over IP interfaces is able to fully distribute /O and AoIP for HD/SD-SDI signals.

A SDI xNode system can de-embed multiple channels of audio from its dual SDI inputs, taking audio from standard-definition and HD SDI audio channels and translating them to real-time Livewire+/AES67 audio streams. Each SDI xNode manages dual, independent HD/SD-SDI paths, and can de-embed, shuffle and re-embed up to 16 channels of audio on each SDI path, with full routing channels between SDI and AoIP I/O on each SDI interface.

As part of the Telos Alliance xNode series, the SDI xNode also includes analog, AES/EBU, microphone, GPIO and mixed-signal versions from Axia Audio. It also comes with dual-redundant Ethernet ports and a redundant power plan.