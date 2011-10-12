LIME selects Avail-TVN for multiplatform video services

Avail-TVN has been chosen by Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) to provide the AnyView multiplatform video service for its Caribbean subsidiary, LIME.

The service will launch commercially in Jamaica and Barbados in the fourth quarter of 2011, with expansion across the Caribbean to follow in 2012. LIME is the first CWC subsidiary that will launch multiplatform video services with Avail-TVN.

Using adaptive bit rate (ABR) technology, Avail-TVN will provide up to 130 live SD television channels as well as video on-demand content for LIME customers to access via set-top boxes and connected devices.

Avail-TVN also will manage the subscriber experience, providing the user interface and electronic program guide, and monitoring broadcasts 24/7 from the company's network operations center. The service will be delivered via LIME's private broadband network.