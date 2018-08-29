LG to Bring 8K OLED TV to IFA 2018

BERLIN--LG Electronics will bring its 8K (7680 x 4320) OLED TV to IFA 2018 in Berlin, Aug.31-Sept.5 at the Berlin ExpoCenter City.

8K OLED TV

Previewed at the International CES in January, LG calls the 88-inch class 8K LG OLED TV the “world’s first OLED 8K TV set.” It uses more than 33 million self-emitting pixels to create its contrast ratio and true blacks produce its picture quality. LG Electronics expects OLED TV shipments to double in 2018 and to reach five million by 2022.

Fellow Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung has already introduced the Q9S, an 85-inch 8K TV set, which is not OLED and uses the company’s proprietary AI to produce images in 8K.

"LG's first 8K OLED TV is the pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology," said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Co. "4K OLED played a major role in reshaping the TV industry and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same."

