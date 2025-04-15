Kaleidescape Joins 8K Association

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Kaleidescape has announced that it has joined the 8K Association (8KA).

"This strategic alliance underscores Kaleidescape’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of home entertainment and ensuring its movie platform remains at the forefront of technological innovation," the company reported.

Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

“Joining the 8KA positions Kaleidescape alongside other industry leaders, committed to fostering a collaborative environment, and dedicated to the advancement and standardization of 8K technology,” said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO, Kaleidescape. “As consumers demand larger screens, higher-fidelity and increasingly immersive experiences, Kaleidescape’s involvement in the 8KA will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of premium home cinema.”

Kaleidescape describes itself as "the ultimate movie platform" and the only digital provider of movies with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape movies are high bitrate and downloaded to local storage for uninterrupted, flawless playback. Kaleidescape movies are also unconstrained by file size limits, enabling its content team to maximize the video quality transcoded from studio mezzanine files, unlike Blu-ray discs that have a maximum file size limit.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaleidescape to the 8K Association,” said Juan Reyes, executive director of the 8KA. “Their expertise in delivering premium home cinema solutions and their dedication to quality make them a valuable addition to our organization. Together, we will continue to advance the 8K ecosystem and bring the next generation of visual entertainment to consumers worldwide.”

More information about Kaleidescape is available at www.Kaleidescape.com.