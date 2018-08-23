Is 8K Gaining Traction?

TOKYO--Japanese public broadcaster NHK has announced that it will begin broadcasting a new 8K channel via satellite by December. The network announced earlier this year that it had intended to do so in advance of its plans to broadcast the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in the high res format. This follows speculation that Samsung will debut its first 8K consumer TV set at IFA later this month.

NHK is dubbing the format—which delivers 7680x4320 pixels with 22.2-channel audio—“BS8K,” a version of what it used to call “Super High Vision” which it had demonstrated at industry trade shows for the past decade. The network covered the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in 8K earlier this year and plans on providing approximately 12 hours of 8K content per day, according to RedShark News.

[Read: Is It Time To Think About 8K?]

Meanwhile, speculation is that Samsung plans to unveil its first 8K QLED consumer set at the German consumer electronics trade show IFA according to Tech Radar which added that the company had announced earlier this year that it had plans to launch 8K sets in 65-, 72- and 82-inch sizes. At the International CES earlier this year, Samsung demo-ed an 85-inch 8K set that uses artificial intelligence to deliver the high resolution format.