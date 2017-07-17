Leader Adds Independent Extended Display to LV5490 Monitor

LONDON—Leader Electronics is expanding the capabilities of its LV5490 4K/UHD/HD waveform monitor, announcing a new Independent Extended Display feature. The LV5490 can now present as many as 15 user-selectable graphic or data-group elements on its front-panel monitor and via the external monitor output, compared to is previous ability of showing four simultaneous test displays.

LV5490 with Independent Extended Display

The Independent Extended Display will now be a standard feature on all future LV5490 instruments, which offer signal displays such as video waveform, chroma levels, color vectors, bar-graphs, noise, video patterns, quad-3G phase, data tables, camera picture output, color chart, multichannel audio levels and surround-sound vectors. The new feature can also be incorporated as a software upgrade to existing units.

Leader will showcase the Independent Extended Display at IBC 2017, along with its other new product, the LV5490SER10 direct-digital 4K noise measurement processing option. The LV5490SER10 can perform measurements of noise in luminance or RGB component chroma channels in all formats that can interface to the LV5490, including IP, 12G, 3G, UHD, HD and SD. In addition, data obtained from the SDI source is converted directly without intermediate analog processing.

Leader will be located at booth 12.A10 during IBC 2017, which takes place Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.