Leader Launches 4K HDR Option for LV7390

LONDON—Leader Electronics’ LV7390 3G/HD/SD SDI rasterizer is getting a 4K upgrade. The LV7390-OP20 upgrade brings 4K/UHD support for program production and post, as well as 4x3G HD-SDI to the LV7390.

This 4K upgrade allows Leader products to provide HDR measurement capabilities for a variety of 4K standards, including ITU.BT.2100 Hybrid Log Gamma, Dolby PQ and Sony SLOG-3 protocols. Leader’s Cinezone HDR technology is also included; this uses false color to display areas of the image extending into HDR so it can be used on non-HDR monitors. The Cinezone HDR option also supports HD formats.

The LV7390 rasterizer is designed for measuring up to four source channels simultaneously to allow video and audio parameters to be checked on a separate monitor in full 1920x1080 HD resolution.

LV7390 customers can purchase the new 4K upgrade when their business requires it.