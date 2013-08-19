Leader Announces Partnership Agreement with Digimetrics

CYPRESS, CALIF. — Leader Instruments announces a distribution partnership agreement with Digimetrics. The agreement embraces the FS3140 system which Leader will be introducing to European broadcasters at IBC in Amsterdam next month.



The Leader FS3140 is a high-volume automated file-based, quality-control system with a web-based control interface and fault reporting. Features include a range of baseband quality measurements, multiple container and codec support, and operator-configurable test template creation.



The FS3140 is closely integrated with a frame-accurate player to allow efficient fault inspection and analysis. It uses perception-based artifact detection, multi-level block noise analysis, black/freeze-frame detection, silence detection and filtered audio noise detection to identify visible or audible defects in file content.



Professional version tests include macroblock noise detection, upconversion detection, comb artifacts, field swaps, tape hits, perception-based artifacts, average loudness, mono audio detection in stereo pair, HardingFPA-certified flash/PSE detection, profanity detection for text, QP blurring, audio hiss and hum, plus wow and flutter detection.



A complete quality analysis system, the FS3140 requires no additional cost of tools. Client-facing service is available on Windows, Apple OS X or Linux platforms.