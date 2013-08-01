Lawo V_pro8 V1.0.4

Can now handle 2x surround downmix (downfold) engines per SDI output; with this new capability, users can create stereo downmixes from 5.1 to 7.1 discrete surround audio tracks and embed these on the outgoing SDI so that stereo is always present along with the discrete surround audio channels; additional enhancements include the ability to monitor embedded audio via MADI, level adjustment (-60dB - +12dB) for the audio outputs and a new Dolby E aligner function.

www.lawo.de

Stand: 8.C71