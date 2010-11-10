Latens, GoBackTV enable advanced IPTV services for cable operators

Latens and GoBackTV have partnered for the delivery of IPTV over cable for small and midsized cable operators in North America.

The joint solution offers cable operators an IPTV delivery solution across their cable infrastructure. The system provides operators an opportunity to expand their service portfolio and generate more revenue through advanced TV services while also providing an opportunity to reduce costs in the overall TV service for operators delivering over both cable and telco infrastructures.

Latens’ software CAS solution will protect content across all networks: cable, IP, DTH or OTA. This allows operator to run the same CAS across any type of network from one single headend, thereby minimizing operating costs. GoBackTV's RetroVue system complements Latens' CAS solution by providing unified interactive TV services over the same variety of networks.

