KRNV upgrades Reno facility with NVerzion technology
KRNV, the NBC affiliate in Reno, NV, has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion hardware platform to complement the station's NVerzion playout-automation software system.
The upgrade allows KRNV to benefit from the latest NVerzion advancements, including implementation of the new Windows 7 operating system, and experience more precise control over equipment on the network.
Part of Intermountain West Communications Company, KRNV has been using NVerzion technology since 2003. NVerzion automation was a key component in the station's transition to HD in 2006. Combined with an Omneon media server, the system has provided KRNV with a stable, reliable system capable of delivering master control commercial and program playout for five independent on-air transmission channels. The automation hardware upgrade ensures long-term compatibility with the playout servers.
