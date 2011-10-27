KCET stores on SeaChange media architecture

KCET, the largest independent U.S. public television station (serving Southern and Central California), has selected video servers and storage from SeaChange International (www.schange.com) for its new Burbank broadcast facility. SeaChange engineers will deploy a file-based broadcast workflow system at KCET, based on the SeaChange Media Architecture.

At the heart of KCET's operation is the SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary (UML) storage system. The UML will be used as main storage (equipped with 1TB drives) and near-line storage (2TB drives) with a per "brick" capacity of up to 144TB. The SeaChange MediaGateway Mirroring Tool will mirror the contents of the main UML to the near-line archive. This enterprise-class UML storage server infrastructure features an industry-leading performance of 17Gb/s throughput. It supports hybrid NAS and SAN connections, allowing KCET to access iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP files without reconfiguration or NAS gateways.

For ingest, quality check, and play-to-air, SeaChange will provide the MediaClient 8200 and MediaServer 1200. The MediaClient 8200 is a modular software codec that serves as a building block for play-to-air systems. It offers multiresolution and multiformat operations with a high I/O density of up to 12 SD or eight HD channels. The MediaServer 1200 is a stand-alone video server with the same features as the MediaClient, with built-in storage space of up to 16TB. Both the MediaClient and MediaServer will be controlled by KCET via the Pebble Beach Automation software and will have back up support by SeaChange's MediaController Tool, an easy-to-use software application for performing simple ingest, playback, clip trimming and recording functions.

The SeaChange storage and server systems will be integrated with the SeaChange Media Architecture based on open standards via 10GigE IP backbone. The SeaChange infrastructure also interfaces with third-party applications like Pebble Beach automation.