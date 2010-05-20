Jordan Media Institute adds AP's ENPS

The Jordan Media Institute (JMI) has adopted AP’s ENPS, becoming the second university in the Middle East to adopt the newsroom software for its broadcast journalism training.

JMI, based in Amman, is aiming to improve the standards of journalism in the Middle East. It will run undergraduate and postgraduate courses in broadcast TV news production as well as operate a training facility for professional broadcast customers.

There will be two newsrooms using ENPS, both with about 30 ENPS workstations. In addition to ENPS, JMI also will use a Harris video server, Apple Final Cut Pro editors, an Avid Deko graphics system and a Portaprompt prompter.

ENPS installation and training was completed in March 2010. JMI currently is conducting trials in anticipation of starting courses in the summer.