Jünger Audio to unveil new TV audio processor at NAB Show

Jünger Audio will be unveiling a new TV audio processor at this year’s NAB Show. The device, which is primarily designed for TV playout facilities, will provide loudness control, upmix and surround-sound processing for up to eight channels of audio.

The wideband, eight-channel processor (8 x 1, 4 x 2 or 6 + 2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s Level Magic algorithm. It also offers dynamic filters so the sound can be colored much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multiband sound processor. Optional Dolby decode/encode and metadata management are also provided along with 5.1 downmix and Jünger Audio’s recently introduced Upmix functionality.

The Upmix function takes a mono or stereo signal and filters the ambient information as well as the spectral composition to create a proper 5.1 upmix. The solution comes with a Surround Checker auto format detector, which enables the Level Magic suite to identify the channel format of the signal and initiate appropriate upmix or 5.1 processing.

See Junger Audio at NAB Show Booth SU7206.