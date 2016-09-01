Jünger and Minnetonka Partner on Level Magic Support

AMSTERDAM—It’s going to be a team effort for Jünger Audio and Minnetonka Audio as Jünger’s Level Magic loudness management software algorithm will be supported by Minnetonka’s AudioTools Server as part of a new technology partnership.

Minnetonka’s AudioTools Server is an enterprise software system for file-based workflows for managing and processing linear PCM, Dolby E, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus content, as well as audio essence in MXF and QuickTime clips. As an optional module, Level Magic can alert broadcasters and programmers to level changes when switching from one audio source to another. According to Markus Hintz, Minnetonka’s VP of global sales and business development, this combination provides the same type of audio processing as broadcaster’s real-time playout, but now in a file-based domain.

Both Jünger Audio and Minnetonka Audio are planning to showcase this collaboration at their booths during IBC 2016.