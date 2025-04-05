New Consulting Agency “The Media League” Aims to Help M&E Tech Companies

LAS VEGAS—A new business consulting agency, The Media League, has opened its doors with plans to provide media & entertainment (M&E) technology companies with a range of consulting services to help them grow their businesses.

Founded by Fernando Amendola and Thierry Fautier, The Media League will be offering what it calls "game-changing, first-of-its-kind, modular, continuous, and frictionless consulting services." The new approach, it said, is designed to empower M&E technology companies to efficiently navigate market complexities and drive innovation.

“The Media League was created to address a critical gap in the market: the need for specialized expertise,” said Amendola, managing director and co-founder. “Our unique consulting model ensures that M&E technology companies can access top-tier expertise at the right time and in the right capacity—without the limitations of traditional consulting engagements or the economic burden of specialized full-time resources.”

The Media League brings together an outstanding – and growing – team of 16 industry experts and partners. By integrating strategic foresight with operational excellence, The Media League said it provides companies in the M&E space a competitive edge, bridging the gap between vision and execution across content distribution, media streaming, content delivery, AI-driven media, ad-tech, sustainability, and advanced monetization models, it explained.

The new agency described its range of services as follows:

Strategy Consulting – Providing market intelligence, competitive analysis, and innovation advisory to help technology companies maximize revenue opportunities and stay ahead of shifting industry trends, including cloud adoption, AI adoption, and immersive media experiences.

Marketing Consulting and Execution – Amplifying brand impact, optimizing demand generation, and executing targeted multi-channel campaigns, The Media League specializes in go-to-market (GTM) strategies, product positioning, leveraging latest AI technologies to reach the right audience ensuring M&E technology companies connect with the right stakeholders and drive long-term engagement.

Business Development – Across a wide variety of market segments, the Leaguers help clients seize market opportunities by unlocking new revenue streams and forging strategic partnerships across the global M&E ecosystem.

Fractional Leadership – Integrate elite M&E executives on an as-needed basis. The Media League’s fractional leaders bring deep expertise in business transformation, monetization strategies, and next-generation media workflows, providing hands-on leadership to drive scalable, profitable growth.

“We are setting a new industry standard by offering an agile and innovative consulting model,” said Fautier, Managing Director and Co-Founder. “The M&E industry is undergoing one of the deepest transformations we’ve seen in decades. Whether it is new business models or fast-paced technology adoption, we can bring the right team to empower our client’s journey.”

The Leaguers will be the NAB Show 2025. For more information visit: www.themedialeague.com