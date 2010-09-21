'Jeopardy!' available in enhanced iPhone version

Users can now enjoy an enhanced iPhone version of “Jeopardy!” on the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. The new version allows users to access new content and 3-D avatars, which are available for purchase in the iTunes store. Mobile users can also avail themselves of more than 2700 clues.

Other features are Bluetooth and networked multiplayer capabilities to compete against friends and the “recommend a friend” feature, which enables players to invite other iPhone users to join. The Java, Brew, BlackBerry and Windows Mobile versions of “Jeopardy!” launched in June.