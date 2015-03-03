Izotope to Highlight Post-Centric Audio Tools at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Izotope will highlight tools for enhancing audio quality in postproduction. These new tools enable content creators to deliver more consistent and compliant levels, stems, and surround channels.

RX4

Izotope will also showcase RX 4, an innovative workflow that helps editors save unusable audio from the cutting room floor. By reducing the need to re-voice via ADR (automated dialogue replacement), or scrap an otherwise great take in today’s reality shows, RX 4 preserves original performances by making it possible to use production dialogue.

Izotope will also demonstrate RX Connect, enabling streamlined workflows between popular video and audio editing applications.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Izotope will be in booth SL4330. Fore more information, visit www.nabshow.com.