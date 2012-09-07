ITN, Front Porch Digital Collaborate on Evaluation of LYNXdr



ANNECY, France—Front Porch Digital, a content storage management company, said ITN is one of a number of partners to evaluate the LYNXdr cloud service as a storage and disaster-recovery solution for digital content.



ITN is the first European news and multimedia content company to embrace LYNXdr, the supplier said. Front Porch Digital is demonstrating LYNXdr at IBC2012.



The announcement was made by Ian Auger, head of IT and communications at ITN, and Rino Petricola, senior vice president and managing director of Front Porch Digital International.





Front Porch Digital says its software, operating on-site and in the cloud, employs technologies to manage files and workflows while ensuring performance and security.