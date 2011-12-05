IP Vision unveils apps for Panasonic and Samsung smart TVs in UK

IP Vision, the UK provider of hybrid DTT/IPTV over-the-top (OTT) products, has unveiled the first two apps to bring FetchTV to smart TVs. The FetchTV app for Panasonic Smart VIERA TVs went live last week, while the app for Samsung’s Smart TV platform will launch during the first quarter of 2012.

Customized versions of the FetchTV content portal for other smart TV platforms will be announced next year. The move onto smart TVs is part of IP Vision’s strategy to diversify onto different connected devices, including Blu-ray players and PCs. The FetchTV apps offer consumers on-demand access to a range of movies from major studios, as well as a range of specialist TV channels, covering everything from documentaries to concerts and children’s programs.

FetchTV requires no contract, with content either available on a Pay As You Go basis, or via micro-subscription for unlimited access to specific program categories.