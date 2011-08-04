IMT receives ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certification

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) has achieved ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certification for its Mt. Olive, NJ, production facility, the company said Aug. 3.

The ISO 9001:2008 standard is a set of international quality practices that ensures the use of effective processes that are consistently monitored and continually improved. The certification validates a quality management system that promises customer satisfaction from implementation of the system and confirms an organization’s solid foundation for consistent improvement through data use and analysis.

IMT consolidated and expanded its production capabilities in November 2010. The new 65,000sq-ft facility in Mt. Olive is home to IMT’s research and development, application engineering, manufacturing assembly, electronic testing and customer technical support services. IMT’s range of products includes wireless camera systems, portable video transmit and receive systems, airborne video downlinks, and central and diversity receivers.