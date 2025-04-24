SBE Releases Updated CertPreview Practice Exams

The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has released its popular CertPreview practice exams in a new, online format. SBE CertPreview allows people preparing to take an SBE certification exam to evaluate their readiness through the sample tests. The sample tests have been offered in software formats for decades. The new SBE CertPreview is a web-based system, which allows the sample tests to be used on nearly any device format.

SBE CertPreview sample tests are available for most levels of SBE certification. Each test level includes a range of sample questions that are based on the same questions used on SBE Certification exams. A user can take the sample test as many times as he or she would like. The system will grade the sample exam and provide basic feedback as to the correct answer.

Once purchased, multiple certification levels can be accessed at any time. The online app has been tested on the popular browsers on the major device platforms. When sample questions are updated or added, they will automatically be available to users without needing to reinstall anything.

On the announcement, SBE Certification Committee Chair Ralph Hogan, CPBE, ATSC3, DRB, CBNE, said, "The SBE has offered some form of SBE certification practice test for many years. This web-based version is a significant advancement over the previous installed applications. And it all started with paper sample tests."

SBE President Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, ATSC3, AMD, DRB, adds, "The SBE Program of Certification continues to build on and enhance the offerings to not only SBE members, but to all broadcast engineers and media technology professionals. SBE Certification continues to extend beyond the traditional 'broadcast' definition to encompass all relevant technologies in audio, video, RF and IT."

To purchase the new SBE CertPreview, go to sbe.org/certpreview. Information about the SBE Certification Program is available at sbe.org/certification.