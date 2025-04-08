IMAX Boosts Live Streaming Quality with `Stream it in IMAX Enhanced'

LAS VEGAS—At the NAB Show, IMAX Corporation has been showcasing a notable expansion of its IMAX Enhanced program, the Stream it in IMAX Enhanced end-to-end solution that is designed to improve the quality of live streaming.

This expanded offering builds on successful demonstrations of IMAX technologies powering live events across the globe — including the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, the League of Legends Championships, and the NBA Finals, delivered live in IMAX theaters.

“Audiences across the world see IMAX as the ultimate stamp of quality for their favorite films, events, and experiences — both across our global network and through our in-home IMAX Enhanced program,” said Vikram Arumilli, senior vice president and general manager, streaming and consumer technology, IMAX. “With this expansion, we’re giving live event producers the tools to deliver high-quality programming in real time, bringing The IMAX Experience to fans of sports, music, and other live programming — streamed right to the home.”

As part of this expansion, IMAX said it is combining industry-leading technical expertise with proprietary streaming technologies to enhance image and sound, monitor quality in real time, and improve the in-home experience of live programming.

More specifically, Stream it in IMAX Enhanced is an end-to-end technology solution that dynamically improves video and audio fidelity for live and on-demand content — from source to audience — using IMAX VisionScience. This patented technology continuously monitors and optimizes every frame, ensuring a consistent, premium experience for fans, even under live streaming constraints.

While 4K HDR has become the standard for on-demand content, many live broadcasts still lag behind in visual quality. IMAX Enhanced was created to bridge this gap, IMAX explained, integrating seamlessly with existing production workflows to improve color, contrast, and clarity.

