Imagine SureFire Video Ad Server Launches in AWS Solutions Library

DENVER—Imagine Communications says its SureFire video ad server is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solutions Library . A broadcast-quality ad decisioning solution for OTT, SureFire leverages an advanced set of broadcast rules and audience data across CTV, FAST, AVOD, and addressable linear platforms, enabling media companies to sell and fulfill campaigns across their entire audience and deliver a consistent, quality experience for both viewers and advertisers.



The AWS Solutions Library enables customers to easily browse curated solutions built by AWS and AWS Partners for a broad range of industry and technology use cases. Whether organizations prefer off-the-shelf deployments or customizable architectures, the AWS Solutions Library enables fast discovery of AWS-vetted solutions and guidance that help rapidly address relevant business challenges.



“Media companies across the industry see the cloud as essential to their future success, and they are looking for tech partners who they trust have the experience and expertise to help them through this major transition,” says Rob Malcolm, general manager of ad tech, Imagine Communications. “AWS is the cloud provider of choice for many of our customers, and our collaboration helps provide an added level of confidence as they migrate to next-gen technology.



“Our SureFire video ad server leverages extensive experience in managing and optimizing video advertising inventory to bring premium video advertising capabilities to OTT and CTV publishers, distributors, and ad sales businesses.Launching SureFire in the AWS Solutions Library is another way that we’re bringing value to customers who are in search of vetted solutions and architectural guidance to rapidly solve business challenges.”



SureFire operates as a managed cloud service on AWS for flexibility and scale. Auto-scaling enables SureFire to support millions of concurrent viewers, with sub-100ms response times and six 9s reliability even under heavy load. It uses the advertising industry-standard VAST and VMAP protocols to communicate broadcast-quality dynamic ad insertion instructions with AWS Elemental MediaTailor.



Earlier this year, SureFire successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which was part of the technical compliance step required for launch in the AWS Solutions Library. The AWS FTR is an added layer of clear understanding around technical and security evaluation, which in turn allows the products to be sold and supported in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.