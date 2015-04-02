Imagine Communications Introduces Selenio Uncompressed-Over-IP Gateway Card

DALLAS— Imagine Communications introduced the Selenio uncompressed-over-IP gateway module. The Selenio UCIP is another key enabler in Imagine Communications’ software-defined networking framework, desiged to assist in the transition from baseband to IP-enabled networks and workflows, in addition to the company’s Platinum routers and Magellan SDN Orchestrator.



Harnessing the any slot, any service power of the Selenio Media Convergence Platform, the multichannel Selenio UCIP gateway module converts SDI baseband signals to IP streams and IP to SDI signals in a single platform. This new module provides up to 112 UCIP channels per Selenio MCP 3RU frame. The Selenio MCP platform’s expandable design enables flexible, slot-by-slot selection for UCIP, JPEG2000 and H.264/MPEG-2 functionality. Additional modules can be added at any time for functions such as frame syncs, video/audio expanders, encoders, decoders, and multiplexers.



The Selenio UCIP module provides uncompressed signal transmission at high bitrates and is compatible with low-latency broadcast contribution applications such as sports, live events and studio-to-studio production. At a live event venue, for example, a Selenio UCIP module might convert multiple SDI sources to baseband over IP, utilizing SMPTE 2022 standards, for IP-based transport to a national playout center.



The Selenio UCIP module supports SMPTE 2022 parts 5, 6, 7 to implement uncompressed video over IP. To ensure seamless transitions between the IP and SDI domains, the UCIP provides an independent frame sync for each IP video source, to lock all SDI outputs to the frame reference. The UCIP also provides clean/quiet switching between input IP sources. These features separate the Imagine Communications UCIP from similar gateway products, providing the necessary flexibility and reliability to enable hybrid IP/Baseband networks to be created today.