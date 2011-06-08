Imagine Communications announces ICE Broadcast System 3.0

Imagine Communications has announced version 4.0 of the ICE Broadcast System, a significant upgrade to its widely deployed video processing platform. Imagine will demonstrate the ICE Broadcast System 4.0 at NCTA's The Cable Show in Chicago, June 14-16.

Imagine's ICE Broadcast System platform is a powerful video processing solution providing video service providers the ability to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience, while realizing the most efficient network resource utilization.

Version 4.0 of the ICE Broadcast System is planned for initial deployments in June with several North American service providers for IPTV, broadcast multiplexing and switched digital video staging.

ICE Broadcast System 4.0 features include:

• Increased flexibility and interoperability - Multi-codec audio and video transcoding allows service providers to receive content in any format and distribute across their network in any format.

• Sharper pictures and lower bit rates - Imagine's ICE Illustrate Pixel Processing technology enables an immersive image environment.

• Mobile and Internet de-interlacing - Today there is a mismatch between interlaced (i) displays for HDTV 1080i video and the progressive (p) displays for mobile phones, PCs, tablets and smartphones. Converting these 1080i signals to a progressive format is a critical new requirement for service providers.