Image Video introduces new features for tally products

At the 2010 NAB Show, Image Video showcased new features for its TSI-3000 series and Tally Console 2 tally controllers.

New features for the TSI-3000 include a front-panel LCD for ease of setup, control and status monitoring; front-panel diagnostics of serial and TCP/IP external interfaces; up to four independent Ethernet ports for external device interfacing; support for the latest broadcast routers, production switchers and multiviewers; source names extracted from routers and production switchers; and full targeting of source and tally tracing to particular signal inputs for maximum UMD customization.

Image Video also unveiled new Tally Console 2 features, including a virtual pin matrix with GPI routing integrated into the Tally Console 2 program and the RCP-20 and RCP-40 editor for ease of control-panel button creation and mapping.